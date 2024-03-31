Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:INCM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 33,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Income Focus ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000.
About Franklin Income Focus ETF
The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Income Focus ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.