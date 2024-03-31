Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Income Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,232,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

