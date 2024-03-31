Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41,664 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $35.79. 577,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

