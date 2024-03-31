Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TORM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 518,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. TORM plc has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

TORM Cuts Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.10%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

