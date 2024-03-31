Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,708.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. 359,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

