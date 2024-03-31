Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 936,558 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

