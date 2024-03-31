Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 590 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. 998,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

