Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHP remained flat at $52.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 918,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.