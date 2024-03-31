Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP remained flat at $52.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 918,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

