Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 3,761,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

