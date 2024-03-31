Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF remained flat at $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 319,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

