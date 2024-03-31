Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $27,870,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Up 3.7 %

FWRD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,816. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

