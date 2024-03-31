Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $27,870,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Trading Up 3.7 %
FWRD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,816. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
