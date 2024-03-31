Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.5 days.

Forvia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $15.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. Forvia has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Get Forvia alerts:

About Forvia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.