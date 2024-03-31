Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday.
In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,927.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377 in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
