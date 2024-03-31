Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60.
In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $43,927.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
