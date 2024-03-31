Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $43,927.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,171 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forge Global by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,106,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forge Global by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 699,233 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

