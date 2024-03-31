FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3381 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund has a one year low of $74.52 and a one year high of $75.47.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,653,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

