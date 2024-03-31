First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,217,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.