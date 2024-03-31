First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of FEX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. 13,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

