First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Up 47.4% in March

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDS. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1936 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

