First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FAM opened at $6.60 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
