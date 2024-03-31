First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FAM opened at $6.60 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

