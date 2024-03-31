First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

