First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.
First Pacific Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.