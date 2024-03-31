First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.30.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.