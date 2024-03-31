First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

First American Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

FAF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 601,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,626. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

