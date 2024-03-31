FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 13,606,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of FCBBF stock remained flat at $13.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

