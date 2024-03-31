Financial Contrast: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) versus Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.29 -$1.38 billion ($4.53) -4.80 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kyndryl and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -6.27% -7.39% -0.87% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Risk and Volatility

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

