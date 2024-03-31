Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $229.26 and a twelve month high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

