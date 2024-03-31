Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,473,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

