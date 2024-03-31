Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 577 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,756. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $991.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $821.61 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

