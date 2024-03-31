Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56.62 Million Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $56,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

IGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.62. 412,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,430. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

