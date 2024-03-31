Fifth Third Bancorp Has $49.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,262 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 28,296,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,780,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

