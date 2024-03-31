Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28.32 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.42 and its 200-day moving average is $234.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.