Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26.34 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

