Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 49,887 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,071,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. 588,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

