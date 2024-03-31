Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 733,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 69,772 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BALT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 320,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

