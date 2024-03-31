Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.0 %
TJUL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,359. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.
