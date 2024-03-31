Fermata Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

