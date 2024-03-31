Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,914 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

