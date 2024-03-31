Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,276 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,529,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.9 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,590,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,264,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

