Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 725,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

