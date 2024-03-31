Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 990,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,057. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.