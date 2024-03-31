Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,193,744 shares in the company, valued at $110,372,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,744 shares in the company, valued at $110,372,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,195 shares of company stock worth $5,898,005. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 72.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after buying an additional 1,898,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

