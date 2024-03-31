Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,249.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,108.21. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $664.41 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.