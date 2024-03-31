F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ZTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ZTRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06. F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.