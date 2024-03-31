F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:ZTWO)

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ZTWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $50.31.
