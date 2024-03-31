F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ZTEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 3rd

F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87.
