Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,823 shares of company stock worth $458,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,378,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

