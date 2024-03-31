Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Evolv Technologies Trading Up 22.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,378,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.