Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $138.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10.
Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.8811 per share. This is a boost from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.
