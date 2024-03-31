Everscale (EVER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $413,089.80

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $72.55 million and approximately $413,089.80 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,935,564 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,842,697 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

