Evercore ISI Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $43.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

