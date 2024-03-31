Ethereum Price Hits $3,627.89 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $435.60 billion and approximately $10.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,627.89 or 0.05143345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00075561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,566 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.