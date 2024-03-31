Ethereum Market Cap Hits $434.10 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,615.35 or 0.05130437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $434.10 billion and $9.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00018478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,566 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

